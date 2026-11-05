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📅 Revolutionary War staged reading in Bedford, Nov 20–22
📅 Staged reading brings Bedford’s Revolutionary War history to life
“The Enemy Have Burned Bedford” is a multimedia staged reading at Historical Hall, 608 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY as part of the town’s RevUP 250 celebration.
Dates & times:
- Fri, Nov 20, 2026 – 7:30 PM
- Sat, Nov 21, 2026 – 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM
- Sun, Nov 22, 2026 – 2:30 PM
The show is based on 1800s interviews with Bedford residents who lived through the Revolutionary War. It includes dramatic readings, a live fiddler, 100+ projected images, authentic period food, and a local historian sharing background on the “Neutral Ground” fighting. There’s even a cameo by George Washington.
Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for students. Buy on Eventbrite.com (search “Burned Bedford”) or at the door. Seating is limited.
Parking: Free parking behind St. Patrick’s Church across the street.
For more info, contact Simon Skolnik at 914-306-0394 or by email (Burning of Bedford).
More Info: Multimedia historical account of the Burning of Be...
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