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📅 Corn on the Cob Art for K–2 at Bedford Free Library
📅 The Bedford Free Library is hosting a hands-on art program called “Corn on the Cob Art” for children in grades K–2.
The event will take place on Thursday, November 19, from 3:30–4:15 PM at the Bedford Free Library, 32 Village Green, Bedford, New York.
Kids will use real corn on the cob and paint to make a bright, corn-themed picture. It’s a short, creative session designed for younger children, so the time and activities are geared to early elementary ages.
Registration is required. Families can sign up in two ways:
- Scan the QR code shown on the flyer, or
- Register online at bedfordfreelibrary.org
For questions or more details, you can call the library at (914) 234-3570.
If you have a child in kindergarten, 1st, or 2nd grade who enjoys art and getting a little messy with paint, this could be a fun after-school activity right in the village.
More Info: https://bedfordfreelibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/...
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