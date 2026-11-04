📅 Corn on the Cob Art for K–2 at Bedford Free Library

📅 The Bedford Free Library is hosting a hands-on art program called “Corn on the Cob Art” for children in grades K–2.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 19, from 3:30–4:15 PM at the Bedford Free Library, 32 Village Green, Bedford, New York.

Kids will use real corn on the cob and paint to make a bright, corn-themed picture. It’s a short, creative session designed for younger children, so the time and activities are geared to early elementary ages.

Registration is required. Families can sign up in two ways:

Scan the QR code shown on the flyer, or

shown on the flyer, or Register online at bedfordfreelibrary.org

For questions or more details, you can call the library at (914) 234-3570.

If you have a child in kindergarten, 1st, or 2nd grade who enjoys art and getting a little messy with paint, this could be a fun after-school activity right in the village.