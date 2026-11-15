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🏥 Bedford, NH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & PT Roles Open
Bedford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in clinics, home health, and senior care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in nursing or therapy.
Registered Nurse – Home Health Case Manager
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Bedford, NH (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Setting: Patients’ homes
Manage your own caseload, complete in-depth assessments, and build individualized care plans for patients at home. Good fit if you like autonomy, one-on-one care, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
Registered Nurse – Willowbend Family Practice
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Willowbend Family Practice
- Location: Bedford, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, days; no nights, no weekends, no holidays, no on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic RN role focused on patient flow, exams, meds, and patient education in an outpatient setting. Comes with HCA’s broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition and loan support, and more) and a stable weekday schedule.
Travel Physical Therapist – SNF, ~$2,157/week
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Ridgewood Center Nursing Home, Bedford, NH
- Type: Travel, full-time
- Duration: 13-week contract (days, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM)
- Hours: 35 guaranteed; up to ~$2,157/week at 40 hours (approx.)
SNF travel PT assignment with steady daytime hours and tax-free housing and M&I stipends if you qualify. Good option if you want weekly pay, day-one medical benefits, and classic travel-therapy perks while working with a long-term care population.
Physical Therapist – Senior Living Communities
- Employer: Fusion Physical Therapy Partners – Engage Senior Therapy
- Location: Assisted Living Facilities in Bedford, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide one-on-one, evidence-based PT for seniors across assisted living, independent living, and memory care settings. Role highlights include flexible schedules, 4 weeks PTO + 6 holidays, 401(k) with match, bonuses, CEU support, MedBridge access, and medical/dental/vision.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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