Bedford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in clinics, home health, and senior care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in nursing or therapy.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Bedford, NH (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Patients’ homes

Manage your own caseload, complete in-depth assessments, and build individualized care plans for patients at home. Good fit if you like autonomy, one-on-one care, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Willowbend Family Practice

Location: Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, days; no nights, no weekends, no holidays, no on-call

Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role focused on patient flow, exams, meds, and patient education in an outpatient setting. Comes with HCA’s broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition and loan support, and more) and a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Location: Ridgewood Center Nursing Home, Bedford, NH

Type: Travel, full-time

Duration: 13-week contract (days, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM)

(days, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM) Hours: 35 guaranteed; up to ~$2,157/week at 40 hours (approx.)

SNF travel PT assignment with steady daytime hours and tax-free housing and M&I stipends if you qualify. Good option if you want weekly pay, day-one medical benefits, and classic travel-therapy perks while working with a long-term care population.

Employer: Fusion Physical Therapy Partners – Engage Senior Therapy

Location: Assisted Living Facilities in Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide one-on-one, evidence-based PT for seniors across assisted living, independent living, and memory care settings. Role highlights include flexible schedules, 4 weeks PTO + 6 holidays, 401(k) with match, bonuses, CEU support, MedBridge access, and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.