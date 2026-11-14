Bedford’s retail scene is busy right now—big national brands are hiring and offering solid hourly pay plus perks. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: REI

REI Location: Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.24 – $31.58 per hour

Lead a store department, coach a sales team, and help customers gear up for the outdoors. This role is great if you have a few years of retail leadership and want strong pay, employee discounts, and benefits.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

Location: 9 Kilton Road, Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $16.00 per hour

Run the front end, mentor cashiers, and keep lines moving while building customer loyalty. Good fit if you like coaching others, solving customer issues, and want retail experience with a Fortune 100 company.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

Location: 9 Kilton Road, Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.00 per hour

Step into a leadership role as a Key Carrier, acting as Manager on Duty at times and guiding the team on the sales floor. Ideal if you have some retail leadership experience and want to grow into store management.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $18.00 – $25.40 per hour

Work overnight stocking shelves, handling deliveries, and keeping the store clean and organized. No retail experience needed, and you get access to Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits,” store discount, and possible pay bump after 90 days.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.