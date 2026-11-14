Bedford’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you love direct patient care, home health, or mental health. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Engage Senior Therapy (Fusion Physical Therapy Partners)

Location: Bedford, NH (assisted living communities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes 401(k) match, 4 weeks PTO + 6 holidays, medical/dental/vision, CEU reimbursement, MedBridge subscription, bonuses

You’ll provide one-on-one, evidence-based PT to older adults in independent/assisted living, dementia, and memory care settings. Great fit if you enjoy relationship-based care, flexible schedules, and strong mentorship.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Bedford, NH (home health)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a home health caseload, doing full assessments, care plans, and coordination with an interdisciplinary team. Ideal if you like autonomy, community work, and evidence-based, culturally responsive care.

Employer: Aura Health

Location: Bedford, NH (outpatient)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide testing and therapy for children, teens, and adults in an outpatient setting. You’ll handle diagnostic evaluations, standardized testing, and evidence-based individual and family therapy in a collaborative team.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Bedford, NH (outpatient)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another outpatient psych role focused on psychological testing plus individual and family therapy across the lifespan. Good option if you want strong assessment work and a mission-driven, team-based environment.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Bedford, NH (hybrid: telehealth + in-person)

Type: Part-time, W2

Compensation: Up to $60,300 (depends on license, session volume, bonuses)

Work 15–21 sessions/week with a mix of telehealth and office visits. Thriveworks handles credentialing, billing, and marketing; you get guaranteed bi-weekly pay, PTO, flexible hours, CEU support, and a strong clinical community.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Bedford, NH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, W2

Compensation: Up to $112,200 (LICSW, volume-based with bonuses)

Independently licensed LICSWs can build a full caseload (25+ sessions/week) with flexible scheduling, health benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO, CEU reimbursement, and options for leadership/supervisory roles.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Bedford, NH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, W2

Compensation: Up to $112,200 (based on license, volume, bonuses)

Open to LICSW, LMFT, LCMHC/CMHC, or Licensed Psychologists. See 25+ sessions/week with full admin support, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, CEUs, and a clear path for advancement.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Bedford, NH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, W2

Compensation: Up to $139,000 (volume + bonuses)

For PhD/PsyD psychologists wanting a mix of telehealth and in-person work. You’ll get guaranteed pay, flexible hours (7am–10pm, 7 days/week), full benefits, 401(k) match, CEU support, and strong peer consultation.

Employer: Lindner Dental Associates, P.C.

Location: Bedford, NH (in-office)

Type: Full-time (4 days/week, ~32 hours)

Pay: From $28/hour

Assist oral surgeons chairside in a busy, multi-specialty practice. Role includes radiographs, sterilization, lab tasks, and patient education, with PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401(k) with match, and dental perks.

Travel & Contract Physical Therapist Roles (Bedford, NH)

If you’re a PT looking to travel, Bedford has several options with weekly pay and benefits:

Employer: CoreMedical Group

Setting: SNF/LTC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 35 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $1,970/week (wages + stipends)

Day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursement, and an annual all-inclusive vacation for repeat travelers.

Employer: HealthCare Support

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,278/week

Includes relocation and travel reimbursement on first check, license reimbursement, medical/dental, 401(k), weekly pay, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Setting: SNF

Type: Travel, 14 weeks, 35 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,048/week

Nurse-owned agency with strong clinician support, weekly pay, and benefits; focused on building long-term relationships with travelers.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,021/week

Day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO accrual, CEU reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $1,690/week

Weekly pay, day-one benefits, license reimbursement, and a long-established, family-owned agency with strong traveler support.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,091.37/week (wages + housing + M&I per diems)

Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing allowance, malpractice coverage, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 35 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $1,812/week

Day-one benefits, 401(k), guaranteed hours, wellness programs, and strong nationwide placement options.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Type: Travel (shift 8:00–16:30, 30-min meal break)

Salary: Not listed

Travel PT role with full medical benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and license/travel reimbursement. Nice pick if you want solid support plus the chance to explore New England.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.