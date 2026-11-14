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🏥 Bedford, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Bedford’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you love direct patient care, home health, or mental health. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Physical Therapist – Senior Living
Employer: Engage Senior Therapy (Fusion Physical Therapy Partners)
Location: Bedford, NH (assisted living communities)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; includes 401(k) match, 4 weeks PTO + 6 holidays, medical/dental/vision, CEU reimbursement, MedBridge subscription, bonuses
You’ll provide one-on-one, evidence-based PT to older adults in independent/assisted living, dementia, and memory care settings. Great fit if you enjoy relationship-based care, flexible schedules, and strong mentorship.
Home Health Registered Nurse Case Manager
Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
Location: Bedford, NH (home health)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage a home health caseload, doing full assessments, care plans, and coordination with an interdisciplinary team. Ideal if you like autonomy, community work, and evidence-based, culturally responsive care.
Outpatient Clinical Psychologist
Employer: Aura Health
Location: Bedford, NH (outpatient)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide testing and therapy for children, teens, and adults in an outpatient setting. You’ll handle diagnostic evaluations, standardized testing, and evidence-based individual and family therapy in a collaborative team.
Outpatient Clinical Psychologist
Employer: Vetted Solutions
Location: Bedford, NH (outpatient)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Another outpatient psych role focused on psychological testing plus individual and family therapy across the lifespan. Good option if you want strong assessment work and a mission-driven, team-based environment.
Part-Time Licensed Talk Therapist – Fee For Service
Employer: Thriveworks
Location: Bedford, NH (hybrid: telehealth + in-person)
Type: Part-time, W2
Compensation: Up to $60,300 (depends on license, session volume, bonuses)
Work 15–21 sessions/week with a mix of telehealth and office visits. Thriveworks handles credentialing, billing, and marketing; you get guaranteed bi-weekly pay, PTO, flexible hours, CEU support, and a strong clinical community.
Clinical Social Worker – Fee For Service
Employer: Thriveworks
Location: Bedford, NH (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, W2
Compensation: Up to $112,200 (LICSW, volume-based with bonuses)
Independently licensed LICSWs can build a full caseload (25+ sessions/week) with flexible scheduling, health benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO, CEU reimbursement, and options for leadership/supervisory roles.
Licensed Talk Therapist – Fee For Service
Employer: Thriveworks
Location: Bedford, NH (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, W2
Compensation: Up to $112,200 (based on license, volume, bonuses)
Open to LICSW, LMFT, LCMHC/CMHC, or Licensed Psychologists. See 25+ sessions/week with full admin support, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, CEUs, and a clear path for advancement.
Licensed Psychologist – Fee For Service
Employer: Thriveworks
Location: Bedford, NH (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, W2
Compensation: Up to $139,000 (volume + bonuses)
For PhD/PsyD psychologists wanting a mix of telehealth and in-person work. You’ll get guaranteed pay, flexible hours (7am–10pm, 7 days/week), full benefits, 401(k) match, CEU support, and strong peer consultation.
Oral Surgery Assistant
Employer: Lindner Dental Associates, P.C.
Location: Bedford, NH (in-office)
Type: Full-time (4 days/week, ~32 hours)
Pay: From $28/hour
Assist oral surgeons chairside in a busy, multi-specialty practice. Role includes radiographs, sterilization, lab tasks, and patient education, with PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401(k) with match, and dental perks.
Travel & Contract Physical Therapist Roles (Bedford, NH)
If you’re a PT looking to travel, Bedford has several options with weekly pay and benefits:
Travel SNF Physical Therapist – $1,970/week
Employer: CoreMedical Group
Setting: SNF/LTC
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 35 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Estimated Pay: $1,970/week (wages + stipends)
Day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursement, and an annual all-inclusive vacation for repeat travelers.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,278/week
Employer: HealthCare Support
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
Estimated Pay: $2,278/week
Includes relocation and travel reimbursement on first check, license reimbursement, medical/dental, 401(k), weekly pay, and 24/7 support.
Travel SNF Physical Therapist – $2,048/week
Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
Setting: SNF
Type: Travel, 14 weeks, 35 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Estimated Pay: $2,048/week
Nurse-owned agency with strong clinician support, weekly pay, and benefits; focused on building long-term relationships with travelers.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,021/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Estimated Pay: $2,021/week
Day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO accrual, CEU reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,690/week
Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Estimated Pay: $1,690/week
Weekly pay, day-one benefits, license reimbursement, and a long-established, family-owned agency with strong traveler support.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,091/week
Employer: AHS Staffing
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Estimated Pay: $2,091.37/week (wages + housing + M&I per diems)
Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing allowance, malpractice coverage, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,812/week
Employer: TotalMed Allied
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 35 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Estimated Pay: $1,812/week
Day-one benefits, 401(k), guaranteed hours, wellness programs, and strong nationwide placement options.
Travel Physical Therapist – Bedford Facility
Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
Type: Travel (shift 8:00–16:30, 30-min meal break)
Salary: Not listed
Travel PT role with full medical benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and license/travel reimbursement. Nice pick if you want solid support plus the chance to explore New England.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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