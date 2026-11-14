Bedford’s leadership job market is busy right now, with solid options from local firms to global brands. If you’ve got management or project skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stabile Construction Services, Inc.

Stabile Construction Services, Inc. Location: Bedford, NH (in person)

Bedford, NH (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000–$70,000 per year

Full-time role managing multiple residential rental communities—from occupancy and tenant relations to budgets, vendors, and maintenance coordination. Comes with competitive pay, paid time off, holidays, health insurance, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast Location: Bedford, NH

Bedford, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $112,000–$140,000 per year (based on experience)

Senior leadership role building and leading the enterprise PMO for Coke Northeast, guiding high-impact, cross-functional projects across the business. Offers access to a comprehensive benefits package that may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, fitness and tuition reimbursements, and more (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Valmet

Valmet Location: Bedford, NH

Bedford, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support the North America Pulp & Energy Field Services group by planning and coordinating service projects, handling quotes, invoicing, scheduling field staff, and tracking orders. Role comes with a generous wage structure, 401(k) with company match, and company-funded pension in a global industrial company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar leadership roles tend to pop up often in Bedford.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.