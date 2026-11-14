Some very special cats in Bedford, NH are hoping for a safe, quiet place to call home. All are with the Animal Rescue League of NH and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of NH — (603) 472-3647

Stevie is one half of the shelter’s sweet duo nicknamed “Miso Steve.” He and his buddy Miso both had a rough start in Tennessee and each lost an eye before coming to New Hampshire. Despite this, they’re described as a delightful pair of kittens who are learning to navigate the world just fine.

Stevie has one eye and one tail, and a whole lot of heart. If you’re open to a special-needs kitten and want to help a youngster grow up feeling safe and loved, Stevie could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of NH — (603) 472-3647

Miso is the other half of “Miso Steve.” Like Stevie, he came up from Tennessee after losing an eye. His remaining eye has some scarring, so his vision is a bit like looking around a smudge — he can see, but things may sneak up on him.

Even with his limited vision, Miso is part of a playful, resilient kitten pair who just need a patient home that understands they might startle sometimes. If you’ve ever thought about adopting a bonded or special-needs kitten, Miso (and maybe Stevie too) would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of NH — (603) 472-3647

Guinness may seem shy at first, but staff call him a “touch-to-activate” cat — once you start petting him, he turns into a total love bug. His previous owner said that once he settles in, he becomes a lap cat who enjoys quiet companionship.

Guinness previously lived with another cat who was a bit too rough for him. If he shares a home with another feline, he’d likely do best with a calm, relaxed cat who’s happy to just hang out.

If you have a peaceful home and a soft spot for gentle, sensitive cats, Guinness could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Guinness and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bedford, NH, please consider visiting the Animal Rescue League of NH or giving them a call at (603) 472-3647 to ask about Stevie, Miso, or Guinness. Sharing their profiles online also helps them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.