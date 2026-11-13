Bedford’s keeping busy right now, and that means steady work for people who like to keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring locally.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Bedford, NH (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Paid 12-week training program where you learn to manage housekeeping, laundry, and floor care in a healthcare setting. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, stock purchase plan, and lots of career growth and transfer options nationwide.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: Bedford, NH – 7 Kilton Road

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.10 – $22.60/hour

Keep the store, restrooms, and parking lot clean and safe, handle minor repairs, and help with snow/ice outside. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want a steady retail-based maintenance role with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Elliot Health System

Location: Bedford, NH, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team that maintains electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems in a healthcare setting. This role mixes hands-on work with supervision, vendor coordination, and safety/OSHA oversight, plus benefits like health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and a 403(b) retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open nearby. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.