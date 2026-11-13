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🔧 Bedford, NH Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Bedford’s keeping busy right now, and that means steady work for people who like to keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring locally.
Environmental Services – Manager in Training
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc
- Location: Bedford, NH (long-term care facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
Paid 12-week training program where you learn to manage housekeeping, laundry, and floor care in a healthcare setting. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, stock purchase plan, and lots of career growth and transfer options nationwide.
FT Sanitation Maintenance
- Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets
- Location: Bedford, NH – 7 Kilton Road
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.10 – $22.60/hour
Keep the store, restrooms, and parking lot clean and safe, handle minor repairs, and help with snow/ice outside. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want a steady retail-based maintenance role with a flexible schedule.
Facilities Supervisor – Full Time
- Employer: Elliot Health System
- Location: Bedford, NH, US
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a team that maintains electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems in a healthcare setting. This role mixes hands-on work with supervision, vendor coordination, and safety/OSHA oversight, plus benefits like health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and a 403(b) retirement plan.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open nearby. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance jobs tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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