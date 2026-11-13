Bedford’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with roles in both high-tech gaming and life sciences. If you like rules, details, and protecting people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aristocrat Interactive (listed via GamblingCareers.com / Aristocrat Interactive)

Aristocrat Interactive (listed via / Aristocrat Interactive) Location: Bedford, NH (North American iLottery focus)

(North American iLottery focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead Responsible Gaming programs for Aristocrat’s North American iLottery business. You’ll shape policies, support audits and certifications, build training, and work with regulators and lottery partners to keep players safe. Great fit if you have 3+ years in gaming compliance, lottery/iGaming, or regulatory affairs and want a role with real impact across the region.

Employer: PCI Pharma Services

Location: Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join PCI’s sterile fill-finish site and own change controls, deviations, and CAPAs in an FDA-regulated setting. You’ll partner with engineering, quality, and manufacturing to keep operations compliant and improve processes, ideal if you have 2+ years in GMP/ISO/FDA environments and strong technical writing and investigation skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this often lead to other chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.