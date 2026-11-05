🍽️ Bedford NH Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Bedford’s food scene is busy right now, from senior living dining rooms to new-style restaurant concepts. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly faces, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living – The Arbors of Bedford

Benchmark Senior Living – The Arbors of Bedford Location: Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time (similar part-time posting also listed)

(similar part-time posting also listed) Pay: $16–$17.25/hour

Serve residents in a clean, welcoming dining room and really get to know the people you’re helping. Set hours (12 pm–7 pm), strong benefits (holidays, PTO, 401k match, health insurance, tuition help), and steady work in one location.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18.50/hour (overnights +$2/hr; extra pay for certifications and trainer roles)

Hands-on role in a modern restaurant concept, rotating between cooking, guest service, and keeping the space spotless. Comes with a free meal each shift, employee discount, holiday pay at 1.5x, health benefits, 401(k), and real paths to grow into trainer or supervisor.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—Bedford spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.