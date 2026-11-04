🛒 Bedford, NH Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Bedford’s retail scene is busy, and stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: Bedford, NH (Market and Main)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay + variable compensation (range not listed)

Help people pick out glasses and make their store visit feel special. This role is customer-focused with strong training, health/vision/dental benefits for full-time, 401(k), parental leave, and free eyewear.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

Location: 79 South River Road, Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.50–$16.00 per hour starting

Mix of customer service and light leadership, sometimes acting as Manager on Duty. Comes with a store discount, access to medical/vision/dental and 401(k) with match if you meet hours, plus paid time off and other perks.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: 4 Jenkins Road, Bedford, NH

Type: Full-time, overnight/early morning

Salary: $16.25–$24.35 per hour

Overnight role stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store ready for morning shoppers. Good fit if you like working behind the scenes, staying active, and prefer night shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.