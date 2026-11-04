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🛒 Bedford, NH Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Bedford’s retail scene is busy, and stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.
Sales Advisor – Market and Main
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Bedford, NH (Market and Main)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base pay + variable compensation (range not listed)
Help people pick out glasses and make their store visit feel special. This role is customer-focused with strong training, health/vision/dental benefits for full-time, 401(k), parental leave, and free eyewear.
Retail Department Coordinator / Key Carrier – Sierra
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)
- Location: 79 South River Road, Bedford, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.50–$16.00 per hour starting
Mix of customer service and light leadership, sometimes acting as Manager on Duty. Comes with a store discount, access to medical/vision/dental and 401(k) with match if you meet hours, plus paid time off and other perks.
FT Stock Crew (Nights)
- Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets
- Location: 4 Jenkins Road, Bedford, NH
- Type: Full-time, overnight/early morning
- Salary: $16.25–$24.35 per hour
Overnight role stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store ready for morning shoppers. Good fit if you like working behind the scenes, staying active, and prefer night shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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