Bedford’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense, cloud, and medical devices. Here are a few strong IT openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Werfen

Werfen Location: Bedford, MA (onsite/hybrid not specified)

(onsite/hybrid not specified) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$190,000/year

Lead cybersecurity and privacy for medical diagnostic products at a global healthcare diagnostics company. Senior role owning product security strategy, secure SDLC, and FDA 510(k) support, ideal if you have 10+ years in cybersecurity and want big impact on patient-focused tech.

Employer: MITRE

Location: Bedford, MA (onsite, 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,600–$155,400/year

Hands-on embedded C/C++ work on real-time sensor, comms, and navigation systems that support U.S. national defense. Great fit if you like lab work, rapid prototyping, and want to grow into cleared work (Secret clearance required within a year).

Employer: Leidos

Location: Bedford, MA (listing tagged #Remote , but supports USAF Cloud One Next)

(listing tagged , but supports USAF Cloud One Next) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300–$166,850/year

Senior SAFe 6 Scrum Master role guiding DevSecOps teams on a major U.S. Air Force cloud program. Best for someone with multiple SAFe 6 certs, strong cloud/DevSecOps background, and an active Secret clearance who wants to coach teams and drive delivery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.