Bedford’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially around Hanscom AFB and local tech/consumer brands. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Astrion

Astrion Location: Hanscom AFB / Bedford, MA

Salary: $115,000 – $125,000 (DOE)

(DOE) Type: Full-time, salaried

Clearance: Active Secret required; U.S. citizenship required

This role supports the USAF Mission Planning Division (AFLCMC/C3M), managing cost, schedule, risk, and documentation across the acquisition lifecycle. Good fit if you know DoD acquisition, can juggle complex taskers, and like working directly with senior Air Force leadership.

Employer: Coravin

Location: Bedford, MA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the full product roadmap for Coravin’s wine systems—from concept to launch and lifecycle support. You’ll run a lean engineering team, own relationships with manufacturing partners in Asia and Europe, and shape the next 2–4 years of Coravin’s premium consumer hardware.

Employer: DCS Corp

Location: Hanscom AFB / Bedford, MA

Salary: $90,220 – $175,000

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Secret required; U.S. citizenship required

Support the AFLCMC Ground Base Air Defense Sensor Division (ESG) with high-level contracting and acquisition work. This senior role is ideal if you have deep DoD program/contract experience, enjoy complex documentation and strategy, and want impact on major C2ISR and air/missile defense programs. (Position is contingent on contract award.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Bedford leadership roles around Hanscom and local companies tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.