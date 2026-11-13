Bedford’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for senior talent. If you’ve got solid experience and like being close to the tech, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coravin

Coravin Location: Bedford, MA (on-site, Greater Boston)

(on-site, Greater Boston) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full lifecycle of Coravin’s wine-by-the-glass systems, from first sketch to mass production. Hands-on role with CAD, prototyping, testing, and DFM, on a small, agile team where your designs actually ship.

Employer: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI)

Location: Hanscom AFB / Bedford, MA (commuting distance, in-person support)

(commuting distance, in-person support) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $225,000/year (MA range)

High-impact systems engineering role supporting advanced weapon systems and the DAF Battle Network. Ideal if you have 12+ years experience, deep DoD/DAF acquisition background, and an active TS/SCI clearance.

Employer: Lexington Medical, Inc.

Location: Bedford, MA (on-site HQ)

(on-site HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design on AEON surgical stapling instruments and mentor a growing team. You’ll stay hands-on with mechanisms, CAD, tolerance analysis, and testing, with a clear path into people management in a regulated medical device setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.