Bedford’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, with solid corporate roles and federal openings in the mix. If you’ve got GAAP, SOX, or government budgeting experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)

Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS) Location: Hanscom AFB / Bedford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Air Force Materiel Command as a civilian Financial Specialist working on major IT and cyber programs. You’ll handle budget formulation and execution, financial analysis, and briefings for senior leaders, with potential recruitment/retention/relocation incentives and strong telework flexibility (situational/ad hoc). U.S. citizenship, security clearance eligibility, and prior GS-12/NH-03 level experience in budgeting and multi-year acquisition programs are required.

Employer: KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting (for a global manufacturing client)

(for a global manufacturing client) Location: Bedford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the global accounting function for a growing international manufacturer, overseeing U.S. GAAP reporting, consolidations, close, audits, and controls across multiple countries. This role is ideal if you have 7–12+ years of progressive accounting experience, strong international consolidation and FX skills, and enjoy improving systems, automation, and AI-driven processes.

Employer: Novanta Inc.

Location: Bedford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$145,000/year

Join Novanta’s global team to run SOX compliance and drive accounting transformation projects that streamline processes and add digital tools. You’ll manage internal controls over financial reporting, support SEC filings (10-K, 10-Q, 8-K), and help with post-acquisition integration—great fit if you have 4+ years public/private mix, SOX 404 experience, and a manufacturing or multinational background.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.