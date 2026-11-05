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🚔 Bedford, MA Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings
Bedford’s security and investigations scene is busy right now, especially around defense and surveillance work. If you have a clearance, or just strong observation skills and grit, there’s real opportunity here.
Activity Security Representative (ASR) III
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Bedford, MA (onsite, with travel in MA region)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: $90,355 – $122,245 (depends on experience/location/contract)
- Clearance: Current TS/SCI, able to obtain TS/SCI with CI poly
This role supports Air Force Special Access Program security, handling classified mail, access badges, visitor control, and document accountability. Good fit if you have 5+ years security experience, 2+ years SAP, and want to lead, mentor, and work at the heart of high-impact national security programs.
Security Specialist Journeyman
- Employer: Applied Research Solutions
- Location: Bedford, MA (U.S. Air Force environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,000 – $106,000
- Clearance: Active Secret (U.S. citizen)
You’ll help protect people, facilities, and information: access control, alarms, end-of-day checks, escorting visitors, and advising on security policies and risk. Ideal if you have a BA/BS + 10 years (or 15 years experience total) with DoD security background and want a stable defense-contracting role.
Surveillance Investigator
- Employer: DigiStream Investigations, Inc.
- Location: Based near Bedford / lower New England (MA, CT, RI, NH)
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Salary: $20/hour, typical first-year $44,000–$54,000+
Entry-level private investigations with paid training, company vehicle, gas and maintenance covered, plus PTO, benefits, and 401(k) with match. Expect early mornings, 10-hour days, and lots of driving and surveillance work—great if you’re 21+, love being in the field, and want to break into investigations without a PI license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; cleared and investigative jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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