🚔 Bedford, MA Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bedford’s security and investigations scene is busy right now, especially around defense and surveillance work. If you have a clearance, or just strong observation skills and grit, there’s real opportunity here.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Bedford, MA (onsite, with travel in MA region)

(onsite, with travel in MA region) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, 40 hrs/week Salary: $90,355 – $122,245 (depends on experience/location/contract)

(depends on experience/location/contract) Clearance: Current TS/SCI, able to obtain TS/SCI with CI poly

This role supports Air Force Special Access Program security, handling classified mail, access badges, visitor control, and document accountability. Good fit if you have 5+ years security experience, 2+ years SAP, and want to lead, mentor, and work at the heart of high-impact national security programs.

Employer: Applied Research Solutions

Applied Research Solutions Location: Bedford, MA (U.S. Air Force environment)

(U.S. Air Force environment) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $94,000 – $106,000

Clearance: Active Secret (U.S. citizen)

You’ll help protect people, facilities, and information: access control, alarms, end-of-day checks, escorting visitors, and advising on security policies and risk. Ideal if you have a BA/BS + 10 years (or 15 years experience total) with DoD security background and want a stable defense-contracting role.

Employer: DigiStream Investigations, Inc.

Location: Based near Bedford / lower New England (MA, CT, RI, NH)

Based near Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Salary: $20/hour, typical first-year $44,000–$54,000+

Entry-level private investigations with paid training, company vehicle, gas and maintenance covered, plus PTO, benefits, and 401(k) with match. Expect early mornings, 10-hour days, and lots of driving and surveillance work—great if you’re 21+, love being in the field, and want to break into investigations without a PI license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; cleared and investigative jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.