Bedford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles that come with steady hours and benefits. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Bedford, IN

Type: Full-time (average 30+ hours/week )

(average ) Pay: $19.00/hour starting, scheduled increases up to $21.00/hour by Year 5

You’ll stock shelves, run the register, help with curbside pickup, and keep the store clean and organized. This role is active, team-based, and comes with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid holidays, and paid parental leave for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Bedford, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00–$13.50/hour (range depends on experience and other factors)

This is a front-end role where you greet customers, ring up sales, handle returns, and keep the checkout area tidy. Rural King highlights competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, discounts, and growth opportunities for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.