Healthcare hiring around Bedford, Indiana is steady right now, with options both in clinic dialysis care and in home health nursing. If you’re looking to stay local (or commute from Bloomington), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Elite Home Healthcare LLC

Elite Home Healthcare LLC Location: Bedford, IN and Lawrence County (field-based; great for Bloomington-area RNs)

and (field-based; great for Bloomington-area RNs) Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year

Type: Full-time, Home Health RN Case Manager

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, using your home health and OASIS experience to manage care plans, assessments, and documentation. This is a strong fit if you have 2+ years of nursing, at least 1 year of home health, and want more autonomy while still being part of a supportive clinical team.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: 3253 Shawnee Dr S, Bedford, IN 47421

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Patient Care Technician (Dialysis)

No dialysis experience? They’ll train you with paid, on-the-job training. You’ll help set up and run hemodialysis machines, take vitals, support patients during treatment, and keep the clinic clean and safe, all under RN supervision. A high school diploma/GED is required; prior patient care experience is preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.