📅 New Bedford Hills mural dedication and family celebration

An award-winning muralist, Patrick Ganino, has been chosen to design and install a new public art mural at 1 Adams Street, Bedford Hills (Bedford Grab and Go).

The mural is planned to be finished in time for a community celebration on Saturday, November 28, from 3:00–5:00 pm. The event will be hosted by Bedford Grab and Go and will include music, food, and raffles for children. A group photo is planned for 4:00 pm, before the holiday lighting.

At the same time, Bedford Hills Elementary School students will show their own artwork answering “What does Bedford Hills mean to me?” at the Bedford Hills Train Station on November 28.

The mural, funded by a Westchester County DIG grant, is meant to celebrate the people and history of Bedford Hills. All are welcome to join the opening and enjoy the art and activities.