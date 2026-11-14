Looking for a new feline friend in Bedford Hills, NY? These cats at Rock N' Rescue are ready for loving homes, from rare purebreds to cuddly kittens.

Breed: Devon Rex (purebred, bonded brothers)

Age: Senior (about 9 years)

Gender: Male / Male

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Gadget and Gizmo are an exceptionally rare bonded pair of purebred Devon Rex brothers. At about 9 years old, they are described as sweet, cool, and very gentle. They came from a family who had to move and were heartbroken to give them up.

Their breed will need special food and fur care, and the rescue is looking for someone who understands Devon Rex needs and can support them long-term. They must be adopted together.

👉 Meet Gadget & Gizmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Turkish Van

Age: Baby (about 10–12 weeks)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Rapunzel was raised in foster care by her mom Aurora, and it shows in her social, loving nature. She and her brother Rumplestilskin are described as fun, friendly, goofy, and very loving.

They are great as a duo and are too young to be solo right now. They are also too young to be spayed/neutered this week, so adopters should be ready to handle that when they’re old enough.

👉 Meet Rapunzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Turkish Van

Age: Baby (about 10–12 weeks)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Rumplestilskin is a silly, handsome little guy who shares a bio with his sister Rapunzel. Raised by mom Aurora in foster, he’s described as very fun, friendly, goofy, and loving.

Like his sister, he is too young to be fixed and too young to be an only kitten. The rescue notes they are great as a duo, so consider adopting them together.

👉 Meet Rumplestilskin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Turkish Van

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Aurora is called a “ray of sunshine” and a gentle, loving therapy cat. She’s a petite young mom who raised two wonderful kittens and is now ready for a home of her own.

She has striking eyes and a beautiful coat and markings, but what really stands out is her very loving, gentle nature and her love of kisses and cuddles.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bengal

Age: Young (about 2 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Andy is a goofy, dorky young Bengal with a huge purr motor. He loves lap time, tummy rubs, and play time and is described as super friendly, super social, and happy-go-lucky.

He seems fine with a gentle dog, younger playful cats, and people of all ages. Videos on his listing show just how social he is.

👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Russian Blue

Age: Young (about 12 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Ariel is a silver sweetheart and a “princess of purring”. She’s described as beautiful, loving, cuddly, and very friendly.

She is great with kids and other pets and is still very much a big kitten. She was bonded to her mom, who passed away, and can be a bit of a door-darter as she looks for her. The rescue notes she is not a match for homes where doors are often left open.

👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Turkish Van

Age: Baby (about 3–4 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Little Boy Blue is part of a fairy-tale trio with Jack Be Nimble and Muffin Man. At about 3–4 months, he’s described as a “squishy gushy lover” who purrs as soon as you walk by.

He is playful, happy, cuddly, and very social, and is said to be great for families with children or adults. He’s an active boy who prefers a home with other pets.

👉 Meet Little Boy Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 3–4 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Jack Be Nimble is described as a “goofy joy” and shares his story with Little Boy Blue and Muffin Man. Like his brothers, he’s a squishy, cuddly kitten who purrs the moment you come near.

He is playful, social, and very affectionate, and the rescue notes these active boys do best in homes with other pets, so plan on a companion for him.

👉 Meet Jack Be Nimble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Russian Blue

Age: Young (about 12 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby

Shelter: Rock N' Rescue

Phone: (914) 688-5499

Kanga is a young mom with gorgeous green eyes who has been an “EPIC momma” to her Aussie-themed kittens. She’s described as patient, kind, super sweet, and a favorite snuggle bug at the rescue.

Even after caring for babies, she’s still very much a kitten herself and is ready for a deserving, loving home where she can be cherished.

👉 Meet Kanga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bedford Hills, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Rock N' Rescue at (914) 688-5499 or click through to their listings to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.