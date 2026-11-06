📅 All Abilities craft activities at Bedford Hills Library

📅 Inclusive craft time at Bedford Hills Library

The Bedford Hills Free Library is hosting All Abilities Activities for people of all ages and abilities.

On November 5, try Felt Book Marks – make your own bookmark with fabric glue or simple embroidery and sewing.

On November 12, create Thankful Thank You Cards – design a fall-themed card for someone you’re grateful for.

This program is intended for individuals with developmental disabilities and their caregivers, but all abilities and ages are welcome. You can also choose a quiet game, coloring, or a puzzle instead of the main craft.

Please note: the program takes place on the library’s second floor at Bedford Hills Free Library.