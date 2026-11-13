🚧 New Bedford County Social Services building under construction

Bedford County has started building a new 37,000-square-foot Department of Social Services facility on Falling Creek Road, next to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now, Social Services staff work out of five different buildings in the Town of Bedford. This new building will bring all divisions together so residents can access services in one convenient location.

The project includes a 3,300-square-foot space for trainings, conferences, and large meetings. That area will be available to Social Services staff, the Sheriff’s Office, and other County departments.

The project budget is $18 million in the County’s 2025–2029 Capital Improvement Plan, with construction by KNA Contracting (low bid just under $16 million) and design by Spectrum Design, PC.

Site grading began in early November, and construction is expected to finish by summer 2028.