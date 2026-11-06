Two-year-old dog Millie available for adoption

The Bedford County Humane Society in Bedford, PA is seeking a home for Millie, a two-year-old mixed-breed dog who is energetic, playful, and very loving. Millie must be the only animal in the home and is best suited for families with teenagers or older children, as she likes to jump and can be unpredictable around small kids; she also needs an owner who will work with her on basic training. Interested adopters can apply online: bchsonline.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bedford County Humane Society