Beckley’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. Good mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help customers at the fuel center, run the register, and keep the area clean and safe. Good fit if you like working outdoors at times and can handle a fast pace.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Front-of-store role greeting shoppers, ringing up purchases, and handling coupons and payments. Great for building customer service skills and learning store operations.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Shop the store for online orders, bag items, and bring them out to customers’ cars. Ideal if you like staying active and working more behind the scenes while still helping people.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus on stocking, checking dates, and keeping aisles clean, often during later hours. Good option if you prefer night shifts and less direct customer traffic.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep shelves stocked, help with shipments, and support store cleanliness in a busy beauty store. Nice match if you enjoy beauty products and want steady hours with lots of movement.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.