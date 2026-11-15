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Beckley
🏥 Beckley WV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $24/hr+
4 days ago
Beckley’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals and home care. Good mix of bedside, clinic, and 1-on-1 home roles, many with flexible hours.
ENT Physician – Hospital Employed
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a hospital-employed ENT in a new surgery center office, with access to modern tech and strong clinical support. Mix of clinic and surgical work, with a stable hospital setting behind you.
Pharmacy Tech
- Employer: Raleigh General Hospital
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the hospital pharmacy by filling carts, managing automated dispensing systems, and helping with sterile compounding. Comes with benefits, PTO options, and career growth in a busy community hospital.
RN – Private Duty 1-on-1 Home Care ($28–$32/hr)
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Type: Part-time (FT & PRN also available per listing)
- Salary: $28–$32/hr, weekly pay
Provide skilled 1:1 nursing in patients’ homes with a slower pace and consistent cases. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, nights) plus health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and strong local office support.
LPN – Private Duty 1-on-1 Home Care ($24–$28/hr)
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Type: Part-time (FT & PRN also available per listing)
- Salary: $24–$28/hr, weekly pay
Give focused 1:1 care in the home with long-term, stable cases and flexible scheduling. Great fit if you want relationship-based care plus benefits, training, and local clinical backup.
Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping with daily care, vitals, mobility, and basic procedures for hospital patients. Good entry point if you’ve completed a nurse aide training program and want steady hours in an acute-care setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple shifts and units.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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