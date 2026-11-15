Beckley’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals and home care. Good mix of bedside, clinic, and 1-on-1 home roles, many with flexible hours.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a hospital-employed ENT in a new surgery center office, with access to modern tech and strong clinical support. Mix of clinic and surgical work, with a stable hospital setting behind you.

Employer: Raleigh General Hospital

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the hospital pharmacy by filling carts, managing automated dispensing systems, and helping with sterile compounding. Comes with benefits, PTO options, and career growth in a busy community hospital.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time (FT & PRN also available per listing)

(FT & PRN also available per listing) Salary: $28–$32/hr, weekly pay

Provide skilled 1:1 nursing in patients’ homes with a slower pace and consistent cases. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, nights) plus health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and strong local office support.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time (FT & PRN also available per listing)

(FT & PRN also available per listing) Salary: $24–$28/hr, weekly pay

Give focused 1:1 care in the home with long-term, stable cases and flexible scheduling. Great fit if you want relationship-based care plus benefits, training, and local clinical backup.

Employer: Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping with daily care, vitals, mobility, and basic procedures for hospital patients. Good entry point if you’ve completed a nurse aide training program and want steady hours in an acute-care setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple shifts and units.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.