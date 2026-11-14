Beckley’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid part-time and full-time options if you like helping people. Here are a few customer-facing roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Beckley, WV (N Eisenhower Dr)

(N Eisenhower Dr) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour (+ possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

(+ possible premiums) Benefits (per posting): Health (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, disability, store discounts, Live Better U fully paid education

You’ll be on the front line helping members at the entrance, checkout, and exit, handling purchases, returns, and questions, and keeping the area safe and organized. Good fit if you like a fast pace, learning new tech, and want strong benefits and paid education even as a part-timer.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (per posting): Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan & 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, FSA, wellbeing programs, tuition assistance, growth opportunities

This role is all about helping walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, running the register, handling returns, and keeping shelves stocked. Great if you enjoy cars (or want to learn), like problem-solving, and want a company that promotes from within; bilingual applicants are encouraged.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed ( + $1.50/hour for working 10pm–6am )

Not listed ( for working ) Benefits (per posting): Quarterly bonuses, competitive salary, PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match & employee stock ownership, tuition reimbursement, full medical/vision/dental, snack discounts, growth and development

You’ll lead the store team, welcome customers, help make food and drinks, keep products stocked, and coach team members. Good match if you’re 18+ (21+ for some VA tasks), have strong energy, and want a long-term retail career with leadership and bonus potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedules are more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.