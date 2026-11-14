Beckley’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for nurses, techs, and physicians. If you’re open to hospital, clinic, or contract work, there’s a mix of steady and high‑paying short‑term roles.

Employer: Sovah Health

Sovah Health Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Works in the OR and L&D, handling scrub duties, patient transport, stocking, and clerical tasks. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, BLS (AHA), and like a fast, hands-on surgical environment.

Employer: Raleigh General Hospital

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time, days, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Not listed OR role in a 7-room operating suite covering ortho, trauma, DaVinci robotics, and more. Requires current RN license, nursing degree, and BLS (ACLS/PALS within set timeframes); comes with comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hospital-employed ENT role in a surgery center office setting, providing full-scope otolaryngology care. Ideal for board-certified or board-eligible ENT physicians who want to grow a practice and use modern tech.

Employer: Aya Locums

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Locum, full-time (52 weeks)

Pay: $250–$275 per hour

One-year locum assignment in an outpatient clinic, Monday–Friday, 8:00–16:00, no call. Includes travel/lodging coverage, malpractice, and dedicated support from Aya.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks

Pay: $84 per hour (40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts) Short-term local contract for experienced Cath Lab Techs (2+ years specialty and hospital experience). Offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and day-one medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $3,588 per week (based on 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

(based on 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts) Travel Cath Lab role with 2+ years specialty and hospital experience required. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full benefits starting day one, plus a tax-free stipend (amount to be confirmed).

Employer: DOCS Health

Location: Beckley, WV (various sites in WV)

Type: Independent contractor, PRN (mostly weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed PRN NP role doing health readiness exams for Reserve and National Guard members, mainly on weekends and some weekdays. Needs an active NP license, CPR/BLS, and comfort with fast-paced events and travel to different military locations.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.