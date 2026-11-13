Beckley’s trade scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading crews. Here are a couple of strong picks in Construction & Skilled Trades around Beckley, WV.

Employer: Friendship Automotive Enterprises

Friendship Automotive Enterprises Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$20 per hour, based on experience and certifications

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll handle oil changes, basic maintenance, and test drives while learning modern repair tools and systems. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and wellness/gym reimbursements, plus room to grow within a multi-state dealership group.

Employer: Lang Masonry & Restoration Contractors

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Lead crews of up to 30 on commercial masonry jobs with steady, year-round work and a focus on safety and quality. Role includes supervising installs, reading plans, running safety meetings, and training team members, with competitive wages, paid leave/holidays, health, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) match, bonuses, and possible relocation help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.