📋 Beckley WV Admin Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Office Roles

Beckley has some solid office and admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and community services. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raleigh General Hospital

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time, rotating schedule

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style hospital role where you register patients, verify insurance, handle forms, and keep records accurate. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, calm under pressure, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a hospital setting.

Employer: Appalachian Medical

Location: Beckley, WV 25801 (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM

Pay: From $16.00/hour, competitive based on experience

You’ll be the first point of contact for patients and referrals, processing new equipment orders, checking insurance, and keeping the office running smoothly. Great if you want steady weekday hours, strong benefits, and like helping patients face-to-face.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time (other schedules also mentioned)

Salary: Not listed

Busy, varied office role supporting a team that serves people with developmental disabilities. You’ll handle scheduling, meetings, payroll support, and general office coordination—ideal if you have a couple years of admin experience and want mission-driven work with benefits and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.