🏥 Beckley WV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring

Beckley’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospitals to home care to retail pharmacy. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or patient support, there are several ways to plug in.

Employer: Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital RN role using full nursing process, collaborating with physicians and a multidisciplinary team, and mentoring newer staff. Requires RN license, BLS, and at least an associate’s degree (BSN preferred); no experience requirement listed.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Veterans Canteen Service

Location: Beckley VA Medical Center, Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Optician role in the VA optical shop helping Veterans with frame selection, fittings, and order coordination. Needs 1+ year optician experience, strong independent work skills, and comfort using optical tools and VA systems.

Employer: Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Location: Beckley / East Beckley, WV area

Type: Contract, per diem/on call (paid per fitting)

Salary: Not listed (per-fitting pay)

Field-based role fitting and training patients on a wearable defibrillator in homes and hospitals. Requires 1+ year paid patient care experience, clinical or engineering background (e.g., RN, tech, device rep), driver’s license, and comfort with frequent local travel and flexible hours.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community-based RN role supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in home and community settings. Offers full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, paid time off, and chances to work across different clinical settings.

Employer: HHS, LLC

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $70,000 (negotiable based on experience)

Clinical RD position handling inpatient and outpatient nutrition assessments, education, and diet orders. Includes paid CDR and state licensure fees, up to 18 free CEUs annually, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (days/nights, weekends, holidays)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay + benefits)

ICU RN caring for critically ill Veterans with strong focus on evidence-based practice and team leadership. Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan reimbursement, if approved) plus robust federal benefits, pension, 401K match, and 50 days paid time off per year.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour (actual pay depends on experience and other factors)

Front-of-store pharmacy role with heavy patient interaction and on-the-job training. Includes an earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship to help you become PTCB-certified, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs (with a 30-hour work week).

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, quick start, a benefits package, and caregiver referral bonuses and appreciation perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Beckley employers are growing, and getting your name in early can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.