🍽️ Several Beckley Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential

Beckley’s restaurant scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and room to grow in a big restaurant group.

Employer: Ruby Tuesday

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Likely Full-time (up to ~55 hrs/week)

Likely Pay: Not listed

Second-in-command at the restaurant, leading both kitchen and service teams. You’ll handle scheduling, training, food quality, guest issues, and cost control—good fit if you have restaurant management experience and want a clear leadership role.

Employer: Better Foods, Inc.

Location: Beckley, WV

Type: In-person, other/unspecified

In-person, other/unspecified Pay: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen job prepping ingredients, cooking, and keeping your station clean and safe. Offers benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid training, and flexible schedule, plus an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good restaurant jobs in Beckley tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.