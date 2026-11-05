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Beckley
🛒 Beckley, WV Retail Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring
7 days ago
Beckley’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid part-time and full-time options. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Part Time Merchandiser – Lewisburg / Beckley
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Location: Beckley & Lewisburg, WV (territory role)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.87/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Evening shifts Monday–Friday with weekend/holiday availability, lots of independence, and a physically active job stocking and merchandising Coca-Cola products in multiple stores. Includes 401(k) match, health coverage, and employee stock purchase plan.
Retail Stocking Associate
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Around $16/hour (depends on experience)
- Why it’s appealing: Steady hours between 6am–10pm, plus paid time off, store discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, and a company-matched 401(k). Great if you like a hands-on role receiving, stocking, and keeping the store organized.
(USA) Personal Shopper – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 1220 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible hourly premiums
- Why it’s appealing: You’ll pick and prepare online orders, help members with questions, and support membership sales. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) where tuition, books, and fees can be fully covered.
Store Team Member – #482
- Employer: Sheetz
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Base rate + extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am
- Why it’s appealing: High-energy mix of cashier, food prep, and customer service, with a fun, fast-paced vibe. Sheetz offers competitive pay, PTO, 100% paid maternity and paternity leave, food and drink discounts, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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