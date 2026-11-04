🚌 Beckley WV Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Beckley has a few solid transportation roles open right now, from local route work to community driving. Good options if you like being on the road and staying active.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Location: Beckley, WV

Type: Internship / trainee role

Internship / trainee role Pay: $18.68/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 a.m. start

Learn the ropes of route delivery and merchandising while working toward a Class A CDL in about 10 weeks. This is a fast-paced job with career growth paths, 401(k) match, health coverage, and an employee stock purchase plan, plus hands-on training and mentorship.

Employer: The Salvation Army

Location: Beckley, WV Corps

Type: Part-time (up to 25 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00/hour

Drive a Salvation Army bus to safely transport kids and adults to church services, after-school programs, day camp, and other activities. This role needs a CDL with air brakes and passenger endorsements and comes with health, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement, and life insurance even though it’s part-time.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.