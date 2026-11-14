With rapid growth expected, a Tigard City Council member wants to know what the city is doing to address transportation and safety issues on one of the city’s major collector roadways.

Councilor Faraz Ghoddusi said he has concerns about how the city is preparing Southwest Bull Mountain Road for growth in Tigard’s River Terrace and River Terrace 2.0, along with King City’s Kingston Terrace.

“My primary concern was we don’t have the infrastructure for the growth in that location,” Ghoddusi told members of the Tigard City Council during a city update he requested on the roadway Tuesday, Nov. 10.

New crosswalk is coming

As far as safety on the roadway is concerned, the city will install an enhanced crosswalk — complete with Southwest Bull Mountain Road’s first rectangular rapid flashing beacon — along the road at Southwest Foran Terrace this summer, a “proven safety improvement widely used in Tigard and nationally,” according to city officials.

That new beacon will be located near Alberta Rider Elementary School and Elizabeth Price Park.

Courtney Furman, an assistant city of Tigard engineer, said the flashing beacon crosswalk was not in jeopardy given the expected closure of the school in 2028.

“It’s a great crosswalk location regardless of whether the school is there,” she said.

1 roadway, 2 jurisdictions with oversight

Ghoddusi also expressed concerns that all the jurisdictions involved in making road improvements need to do so before major development continues.

Furman told the council that Southwest Bull Mountain Road is owned by the city and Washington County and “switches ownership a few times between Highway 99W and Southwest Roy Rogers (Road).”

Each jurisdictions’ transportation system plan contains improvement projects along the almost 4-mile roadway. Furman agreed with Ghoddusi that any Southwest Bull Mountain Road improvements need to be coordinated with the county.

“I think there’s a lot of close coordination that needs to happen, and staff is aware of that and definitely working on that,” Furman said.

Some improvements already made

A city safety grant has resulted in funding improvements near Highway 99W including bike lanes, sidewalks, improved lighting and ramps that meet standards from the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, Furman said.

Additionally, Tigard’s recently adopted Safe Streets Plan identifies Southwest Bull Mountain Road from Southwest Benchview Terrace to Highway 99W as a safety priority corridor.

“The roadway is called out in the plan as a high injury network, systemic-safety network, as well as a speed concern corridor,” according to a staff report. “The plan calls for the following safety improvements: filling sidewalk gaps, adding enhanced crossings, managing turns, improving signal visibility, improving sightlines and managing speeds.”

While the most recent 2026 Washington County traffic counts showed 8,077 vehicles passing along the road daily, a 2026 traffic count conducted by the city of Tigard recorded as many as 12,230 cars traveling the roadway near Southwest Aspen Ridge Drive.

Concerns over speeding along the Southwest Bull Mountain Road resulted in Tigard coordinating with Washington County in 2024 to drop speed limits from 40 mph to 35 mph.

Traffic light warranted

Also on the table are plans for a yet-to-be funded traffic signal, which would be the first of its kind along the thoroughfare, slated for Southwest 139th Avenue.

A 2022 traffic study showed a signal is warranted based on traffic volume, turning conflicts and crash history.

Next month, Tigard’s transportation system plan is slated to be updated with the proposed Bull Mountain Road traffic signal among the priorities, Tigard officials say.

County makes improvements when it can

Both Washington County’s transportation system plan and Metro’s regional transportation plan call for expanding Southwest Bull Mountain Road from Southwest Roy Rogers Road to Highway 99W to three lanes with bike lanes and sidewalks included.

“Most improvements on the county-managed segment of Southwest Bull Mountain Road (just west of 139th Avenue/Benchview Terrace to just east of 165th Avenue) have occurred incrementally through development requirements,” said Lauren Scott, public affairs and communications manager for Washington County’s Department of Land Use & Transportation. “In addition, the county has also completed several sidewalk gap projects, creating a continuous pedestrian path on one side of the road throughout the county-managed portion of the corridor.”

While the county is looking at improvements for both Southwest Bull Mountain Road and Beef Bend Road, there’s no current funding for either, Scott said.