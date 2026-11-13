Travelers flying out of Portland International Airport face disruptions Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, halting all departing flights because of what the agency described as “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

“The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to technology issues, which is affecting PDX and other airports across the country. There are no outgoing flights at this time. All travelers should contact their airlines directly for the latest flight impacts,” reads a travel alert on the Fly PDX website as of 2:30 p.m.

The FAA issued the order Friday, Nov. 13, directing all departing flights to remain grounded until further notice. Inbound international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis. The agency did not immediately explain what prompted the order. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians were investigating and that officials would provide updates.

Duffy confirmed the outage on social media, reporting it is due to a “communication issue.”

“The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” he wrote in the X post.

Flights already in the air should still land as scheduled, according to PDX.

“All travelers should contact their airlines directly for the latest flight impact,” Molly Prescott, Portland of Portland’s media relations manager, said in a statement.

Nationwide ground stops are extremely rare. The FAA ordered an unprecedented nationwide halt to civilian air traffic following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a press conference that there is “no indication” the outage was caused by a “nefarious attack against us,” according to The New York Times.

“Do we know what has caused it yet?” he said. “No, we’re going to go through it. But I’m not going to make assumptions.”

More recently, a 90-minute nationwide system disruption stopped domestic air travel in the early hours of Jan. 11, 2023. That ground stop forced thousands of flights to be delayed and hundreds to be canceled.

This story is developing and may be updated with further information from PDX.

Editor Lauren Bishop contributed to this article.