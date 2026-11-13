The Beaverton School District is hosting four community engagement events around the topic of creating a sustainable budget.

They include: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 for an online session; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Westview High School; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Aloha High School.

Superintendent Tony Smith and Chief Financial Officer Jessica Jones will begin each 90-minute meeting with a presentation on the district’s budget.

Then, small-group facilitators will ask each table to share their input on the three questions asked in the online survey, relating to what should be preserved or strengthened in the years ahead, what things should be considered in long-term planning and ideas for a sustainable budget.

The facilitators will take notes from the small group conversations, then share a brief summary with the larger group of what they heard at their table.

Those who are unable to join in are encouraged to take an online survey through Sunday, Nov. 22.