Sherwood woman charged with embezzling $1.1M from Newberg company

A bookkeeper who was once responsible for the financial health of a Newberg business has been arrested for bilking that business out of more than $1 million.

According to a release, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in July by Portland-based forensic accounting firm Morones Analytics, who was hired by Milroy Golf Systems.

The Newberg-based golf course and irrigation company asked Morones to investigate “substantial evidence” that former bookkeeper Lauri Lynn O’Connor, 65, had embezzled more than $1.1 million from the company over a seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, when she was terminated.

“The suspected fraudulent activity included creating false invoices, falsifying QuickBooks entries, making unauthorized employee draws and forging company checks before depositing them into her personal account,” the release said.

In late October, the sheriff office’s street crimes and narcotics team, in conjunction with Morones investigators, presented the case to a Yamhill County grand jury.

O’Connor was subsequently indicted on 17 counts of first-degree aggravated theft and falsifying business records. She was arrested at her Sherwood residence Nov. 5 and lodged in the Yamhill County jail.

O’Connor — who presented herself online as a professional bookkeeper, QuickBooks ProAdvisor, Oregon notary public and licensed tax preparer — operated under the business name LLO Bookkeeping &Payroll Inc. and that has investigators concerned that more individuals and companies may have fallen victim to her alleged crimes.

“Given the scope of the suspected fraud and O’Connor’s access to sensitive financial software and records, YCSO encourages anyone who previously worked with or employed her and believes they may have been victimized to contact their local law enforcement agency,” the release said.

Email Detective Sgt. Jacob Herr at herrj@yamhillcounty.gov or call Yamhill County nonemergency dispatch at 503-434-6500 for questions.