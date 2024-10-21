Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Beaverton Valley Times

    Westside football wrap: Banks stays undefeated, Hillsboro gets key win, Tualatin suffers second defeat

    By Wade Evanson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoLZO_0wFxYNs600

    Below are the scores and highlights from last week's Washington and Columbia County high school football action.

    Cole Hachmeister returned an interception for a score to give Tualatin a late third quarter lead over Lakeridge, but two Noah Tishendorf fourth quarter touchdown runs amounted to a 33-22 Pacer victory over the Timberwolves…Westview’s Jayce Strand returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Xander Kekaualua and Heath Thompson combined to rush for 201 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats over Beaverton 28-6…Sherwood defeated McMinnville 62-34 thanks in part to Andrew Waletich who carried six times for 116 yards, along with Wilson Medina who had 234 yards and four touchdowns rushing on just six carries…Glencoe continued its rushing assault on its competition, totaling 319 yards in a 43-7 win over Aloha. The Crimson Tide’s Daniel Heninger had 128 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while teammate Logan Nelson carried eight times for 109 yards and a score…Max Nowlin went 20-for-31 for 302 yards and three scores in Scappoose’s 46-27 win over Tillamook. Elijah Greenan-Biggs scored twice for the Indians, while Brayden Miller returned an interception 71 yards for a score. Quinton Olson led Scappoose with 12 tackles…Valley Catholic’s Alex Adams threw a touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining to push the Valiants to a 34-28 win over North Marion. Valley’s Marcos Mueller had a kickoff return and a rushing touchdown in the game…Hillsboro’s Sorne Olson scored on a 56 yard pass reception and returned a fumble 62 yards for a score in the Spartans’ 28-13 win over Forest Grove. Vikings quarterback Nolan Hudgins completed 33 of his 43 pass attempts for 315 yards and a score, and Jacob Burke caught 10 balls for 120 yards for the Vikes. Hilhi’s Preston Palmer caught nine passes for 120 yards and a touchdown…Banks had little trouble with Yamhill-Carlton, defeating the visiting Tigers 43-18. Banks quarterback Lane Gilbert threw for 104 yards and rushed for 137 with two total touchdowns, while Jarrett Martin compiled 124 yards and three scores rushing and receiving. Henry White led the Braves with eight tackles, two-for-a-loss…Hussein Kamel led Century with 11 tackles, three for-a-loss, while teammates Xzavier Garcia and Damian Elizarraras combined for 18 tackles, five of which were for-a-loss in the Jaguars’ 28-21 win over McNary…Marcus Hahm threw for four scores, freshman Luke Bergmann caught three touchdowns, and running back Owen Scholes rushed for 157 yards and a score in Sunset’s 49-6 win over Southridge.

    Scores

    Mountainside 58, Jesuit 35

    Sunset 49, Southridge 6

    Westview 28, Beaverton 6

    Newberg 37, Liberty 6

    Sherwood 62, McMinnville 34

    Lakeridge 33, Tualatin 22

    Tigard 35, Oregon City 19

    Century 28, McNary 21

    Hillsboro 28, Forest Grove 13

    Glencoe 43, Aloha 7

    Scappoose 46, Tillamook 27

    Milwaukie/Milwaukie Acad. of Arts 44, St. Helens 7

    Valley Catholic 34, North Marion 28

    Banks 43, Yamhill-Carlton 18

    Gaston 22, Nestucca 14

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Oregon plans to sue TikTok, attorneys say it's harming Oregon's kids
    Beaverton Valley Times15 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Two weeks of trekking: how this solo hiker broke records on Pacific Crest Trail
    Beaverton Valley Times14 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Brandon de Wilde: 5 Decades After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Yellowstone-region grizzlies are dying at a near-record pace. Managers aren’t alarmed.
    WyoFile22 hours ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post26 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy