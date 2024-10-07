Open in App
    Westside football wrap: Forest Grove suffers first loss, Scappoose gets big win

    By Wade Evanson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsWfU_0vxszvDV00

    It was another great week of high school football action on the westside, with teams from Washington and Columbia counties coming away with both nail-biting victories and heartbreaking defeats.

    Here’s a review of the action:

    Mountainside erased a seven point halftime deficit with 35 third quarter points in a 49-28 win over Sunset. The Mavericks got fumble returns for touchdowns from both Liam Ange and Sean Bour-Nelson, along with 118 yards and a touchdown from running back Reece Ballew…Nolan Keeney threw for 312 yards and a touchdown and Zhaiel Smith caught 10 balls for 174 yards in Tualatin’s 45-31 loss to Lake Oswego…Sherwood came back from a 14-6 deficit to defeat North Medford 36-14 thanks in part to running back Wilson Medina’s four touchdown runs…Trey Cleeland threw two touchdown passes to Grant Valley who had six catches for 134 yards, and Max Ortner carried 16 times for 96 yards and two scores in Jesuit’s 28-6 win over Westview…West Linn defeated Tigard 55-0 with help from quarterback Baird Gilroy who completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts for 315 yards and seven touchdowns…Liberty lost a heartbreaker to McMinnville, 42-36, in two overtimes. The Grizzlies’ Riley Donahue ran 13 yards for the game-winning score and Taylor Carnahan sealed the win with an interception on the Falcons’ ensuing possession. Liberty’s Matt Jones ran for three touchdowns in the loss…Scappoose saw the return of starting quarterback Max Nowlin, along with four other starters who’d missed action due to injury, and used that infusion of talent for a 26-22 win over Seaside in their league opener. Nowlin passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns, while Brayden Miller caught two scores and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown…Forest Grove suffered its first loss of the season when Hood River Valley broke a fourth quarter tie and defeated the visiting Vikings 20-14. Forest Grove quarterback Nolan Hudgins was 17-for-26 for 241 yards and a touchdown, while receiver Jacob Burke caught five balls for 97 yards and a score. Travis Hale had six tackles and an interception for the Vikes…Hilhi allowed just 57 total yards in a 35-0 win over Centennial. The Spartans got 79 yards and a touchdown rushing from Ryan Howard, along with five catches for 80 yards and a score from Preston Palmer…Banks got 244 yards and four touchdowns passing from quarterback Lane Gilbert, along with a combined nine catches for 210 yards and four touchdowns receiving from Jarrett Martin and Max Walker in a 44-0 win over Rainier. Defensively, Luke Bigsby led the undefeated Braves with seven tackles, three for a loss.

    Below are all of the scores involving Washington and Columbia County teams:

    Beaverton 28, Southridge 14

    Jesuit 28, Westview 6

    Mountainside 49, Sunset 28

    Newberg 42, Century 12

    McMinnville 42, Liberty 36 (2OT)

    West Linn 55, Tigard 0

    Lake Oswego 45, Tualatin 31

    Sherwood 36, North Medford 14

    Hillsboro 35, Centennial 0

    H.R Valley 20, Forest Grove 14

    Gle.ncoe 48, Putnam 6

    La Salle Prep 21, Aloha 7

    Tillamook 43, St. Helens 0

    Scappoose 26, Seaside 22

    Banks 44, Rainier 0

    Warrenton 61, Valley Catholic 12

    Gaston 40, Neah-Kah-Nie 6

