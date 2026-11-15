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Beaverton
🏥 Beaverton Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month
4 days ago
Beaverton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from clinics to home health. Here are a few roles that stand out for pay, growth, and impact.
Physical Therapist Assistant – $3,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: InReach Physical Therapy (PRN Family of Brands)
- Location: Beaverton, OR – inside LA Fitness, 2800 SW Hocken Ave
- Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted in posting)
- Pay: $30–$40/hr + $3,000 sign-on bonus + up to $2,500/month in bonuses
This PTA role is great if you want strong incentives, student loan help, and lots of mentorship. You’ll support PTs with treatments, exercises, and patient education, using AI tools that cut documentation time so you can focus more on care.
Home Health Physical Therapist – West Portland/Beaverton
- Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus
- Location: West Portland & Beaverton, OR (home health)
- Type: Full-time, weekday day shift
- Pay: $51.48–$71.37/hr (plus possible differentials and bonuses)
If you like one-on-one care in patients’ homes, this PT job offers high hourly pay, mileage reimbursement, and a full benefits package. You’ll manage your own caseload, do OASIS assessments, and work with an interdisciplinary team.
Dental Assistant (RDA/Dental Assistance)
- Employer: Gentle Dental Careers
- Location: Gentle Dental Cornell Center, Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role is ideal if you want steady hours in a general dental office with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k). Extra certs like EFDA, RDA, or being bilingual Spanish can boost your starting pay.
Lead Medical Assistant
- Employer: Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect for an experienced MA ready to lead. You’ll support clinic flow, mentor other MAs, help with vaccines and procedures, and work closely with a mission-driven team serving diverse communities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are hiring fast and often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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