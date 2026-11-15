Beaverton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from clinics to home health. Here are a few roles that stand out for pay, growth, and impact.

Employer: InReach Physical Therapy (PRN Family of Brands)

InReach Physical Therapy (PRN Family of Brands) Location: Beaverton, OR – inside LA Fitness, 2800 SW Hocken Ave

– inside LA Fitness, 2800 SW Hocken Ave Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted in posting)

Full-time (part-time options also noted in posting) Pay: $30–$40/hr + $3,000 sign-on bonus + up to $2,500/month in bonuses

This PTA role is great if you want strong incentives, student loan help, and lots of mentorship. You’ll support PTs with treatments, exercises, and patient education, using AI tools that cut documentation time so you can focus more on care.

Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus

Location: West Portland & Beaverton, OR (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time, weekday day shift

Full-time, weekday day shift Pay: $51.48–$71.37/hr (plus possible differentials and bonuses)

If you like one-on-one care in patients’ homes, this PT job offers high hourly pay, mileage reimbursement, and a full benefits package. You’ll manage your own caseload, do OASIS assessments, and work with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers

Location: Gentle Dental Cornell Center, Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

This role is ideal if you want steady hours in a general dental office with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k). Extra certs like EFDA, RDA, or being bilingual Spanish can boost your starting pay.

Employer: Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Perfect for an experienced MA ready to lead. You’ll support clinic flow, mentor other MAs, help with vaccines and procedures, and work closely with a mission-driven team serving diverse communities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are hiring fast and often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.