Beaverton retail is busy right now—big chains and field merch teams are both hiring. If you like active work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Beaverton, OR (Neighborhood Market #3050, SW Murray Blvd)

Salary: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Type: Full-time, overnight shifts

Unload trucks, stock freight, and keep the backroom organized. This role is great if you like physical work (lifting 50+ lbs) and want strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: L&R Distributors

Location: Beaverton, OR + nearby cities (Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Portland, etc.)

+ nearby cities (Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Portland, etc.) Salary: $21/hour

Type: Part-time to up to 40 hours/week, potential full-time after 60 days

Visit major grocery and retail stores to stock and reset cosmetic and general merchandise displays. You’ll drive your own car (mileage and drive time paid), work between 6 AM–5 PM, and can grow into full-time with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) when eligible.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Beaverton, OR (Neighborhood Market #3050, SW Murray Blvd)

Salary: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Type: Full-time, mid-shift and closing

Prepare deli and bakery items, serve customers at the counter, and keep the area clean and food-safe. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and hands-on food prep, with access to Walmart’s full benefits and paid education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.