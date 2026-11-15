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🎁 Community Freebies Around Beaverton — Furniture, Pets & More
There are some nice free items up for grabs around Beaverton and nearby Aloha. If you need extra seating, pet supplies, or a comfy bed for guests, check out these local finds.
Set of 2 White Wicker Chairs
Item: Set of 2 vintage white wicker chairs
Condition: Good; a little dusty from being stored outside
Details: Great if you need extra seating for the holidays or a cozy corner on a porch or sunroom.
Cost: Free
Pickup: Porch pick up in Meadow, Beaverton, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
FREE PET STUFF (FOR CATS)
Item: Free cat supplies (details not listed)
Condition: Not specified
Details: Poster wants everything picked up today. First come, no holds, and they want it gone today. Good chance to stock up if you have cats or help a neighbor who does.
Cost: Free
Pickup: Pickup only near Bronson, Beaverton, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Lucid 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress
Item: Lucid 10-inch memory foam mattress (queen)
Condition: Excellent; rarely used guest mattress
Details: Comfortable and supportive memory foam. Described as free, firm and rarely used.
Cost: Free
Pickup: Local pickup in 97003 Beaverton/Reedsville (Trachsel Meadows, Aloha, OR). No holds, first come first serve. Poster asks you to text for the address and pickup time.
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Beaverton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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