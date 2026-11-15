There are some nice free items up for grabs around Beaverton and nearby Aloha. If you need extra seating, pet supplies, or a comfy bed for guests, check out these local finds.

Item: Set of 2 vintage white wicker chairs

Condition: Good; a little dusty from being stored outside

Details: Great if you need extra seating for the holidays or a cozy corner on a porch or sunroom.

Cost: Free

Pickup: Porch pick up in Meadow, Beaverton, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free cat supplies (details not listed)

Condition: Not specified

Details: Poster wants everything picked up today. First come, no holds, and they want it gone today. Good chance to stock up if you have cats or help a neighbor who does.

Cost: Free

Pickup: Pickup only near Bronson, Beaverton, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Lucid 10-inch memory foam mattress (queen)

Condition: Excellent; rarely used guest mattress

Details: Comfortable and supportive memory foam. Described as free, firm and rarely used.

Cost: Free

Pickup: Local pickup in 97003 Beaverton/Reedsville (Trachsel Meadows, Aloha, OR). No holds, first come first serve. Poster asks you to text for the address and pickup time.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Beaverton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.