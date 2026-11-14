Beaverton is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech product strategy to hands-on residential care management.

Below are several solid executive & management openings you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: Aquent (supporting a global consumer brand)

Aquent (supporting a global consumer brand) Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead global change and transition for retail and supply chain planning. You’ll design change strategies, training, and playbooks that help teams worldwide adopt new tools and ways of working.

Employer: Nike

Location: Beaverton, OR (Hybrid – onsite Mon–Thurs)

(Hybrid – onsite Mon–Thurs) Type: 9‑month Contract

Salary: Not listed

Own cross‑functional retail projects from planning to in‑store execution. Great fit if you like organizing complex workback schedules and keeping merchandising, marketing, and operations teams in sync.

Employer: Victory Life PDX

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 per year

Run a licensed 5‑bed adult mental health home day to day. You’ll manage staff, compliance, budgets, and resident care plans, making sure the home is safe, fully staffed, and resident-focused.

Employer: NIKE, Inc.

Location: 1 Bowerman Drive, Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role owning product strategy for Nike’s managed cloud and developer platforms. You’ll lead governance, policy‑as‑code, and audit capabilities across multiple clouds, partnering with engineering, security, and finance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.