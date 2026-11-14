Beaverton’s creative scene is buzzing right now, especially around 3D, visualization, and AI-driven design. If you’re a designer who loves tech, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aquent (onsite with a global industry leader)

Aquent (onsite with a global industry leader) Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-impact, AI-powered experience design projects that shape future digital and physical products. Great fit if you have 7+ years in UX/product/interaction design, are fluent with AI-assisted workflows (Figma, Cursor, etc.), and enjoy turning fuzzy ideas into sharp prototypes.

Employer: Nike

Location: Beaverton, OR – Nike World HQ

Type: Full-time, 4/1 hybrid (Mon–Thu in office, Fri optional)

Salary: Not listed

Create immersive digital experiences that tell product stories using Blender/Maya, Unreal Engine, and Adobe tools. Ideal if you have 3+ years of 3D experience, a strong portfolio, and want to grow your real-time and immersive skills on a big stage.

Employer: Nike

Location: Beaverton, OR – Nike World HQ

Type: Full-time, 4/1 hybrid (Mon–Thu in office, Fri optional)

Salary: Not listed

Own complex 3D product visualization work for footwear, apparel, and accessories, from head-to-toe looks to interactive views. Best for folks with 5+ years in 3D, strong skills in Blender/Maya + Adobe (Substance, Photoshop, After Effects), and a portfolio that shows polished, detailed product renders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—teams often hire for similar roles as needs grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.