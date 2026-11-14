Beaverton has a solid mix of logistics and planning roles right now, from global brands to local shops. If you like keeping things moving on time and in order, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nike

Nike Location: Beaverton, OR (Hybrid – onsite Mon–Thurs)

Beaverton, OR (Hybrid – onsite Mon–Thurs) Type: Contract (about 3.5 months)

Salary: Not listed

Lead material planning for apparel and accessories across Nike’s global supply chain. This role is all about turning demand into clear material plans, managing risk, and working with sourcing, manufacturing, and analytics teams.

Employer: RY Motorsports

Location: Beaverton, OR (Onsite)

Beaverton, OR (Onsite) Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $2,000–$4,000 per month

Help a growing used car dealership manage vehicle reconditioning, inventory, and transport, including some long-distance trips. Good fit if you’re organized, like driving, and want a hands-on role with room to take on more.

Employer: Vanguard EMS, Inc.

Location: Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, OR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own purchasing for electronic components and MRO supplies in a manufacturing setting. You’ll buy to MRP, work with suppliers and customers, maintain purchasing databases, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and profit sharing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.