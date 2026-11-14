Beaverton’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with big names hiring for senior cloud and AI roles. If you’ve got deep experience in product, data, or architecture, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Nike

Nike Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead product strategy for Nike’s massive multi-cloud platform (AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba) and make governance, compliance, and auditability “by design” for thousands of engineers. Ideal if you have 10+ years in technical product management or cloud platforms, strong policy-as-code/SDLC governance skills, and enjoy driving cross-org decisions at scale.

Employer: Accenture

Accenture Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary range (select states): e.g. Washington: $100,500–$270,300/year (ranges vary by state)

Design and ship end-to-end AI and ML solutions on Snowflake, including Cortex AI (Agents, Analyst, Search), GenAI, and LLMs for large enterprise clients. Best fit if you have 5+ years as an ML engineer/scientist, 2+ years with Snowflake Cortex AI, strong Python/ML background, and like client-facing consulting work with some travel.

Employer: Accenture

Accenture Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary range (select states): e.g. Washington: $173,500–$399,300/year (ranges vary by state)

Senior pre-sales and architecture role shaping AWS-centric cloud transformation deals from first client chat through signed SOW. Great if you bring 12+ years in cloud (with deep AWS), 10+ years AWS engineering for modernization/migration, an AWS Solutions Architect Associate cert, and enjoy leading solution teams and building business cases.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about making a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.