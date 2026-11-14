Beaverton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to outdoor gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Red and white striped canopy tent

Condition: Not stated

Location: Murray-Beard, Beaverton, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Red and white striped canopy tent with a metal frame, ideal for outdoor events, yard sales, or shade at kids’ games.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of wooden baby safety gates

Condition: Not stated

Location: Murray-Beard, Beaverton, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of wooden baby safety gates with blue corner protectors. Helpful for blocking stairs or doorways to keep little ones safe.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen-size bed frame with solid wood headboard

Condition: Some cosmetic wear and tear

Location: Beaverton, Oregon (Cedar Hills area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Solid wood headboard with a built-in bookcase, fits a queen-size bed. The frame is already disassembled for easier pickup. There is some cosmetic wear and tear, but it has great potential for sanding, staining, or painting. Free to someone who can pick it up. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.

Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Stamina inversion table

Condition: Good condition

Location: Stonegate, Beaverton, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Stamina inversion table in good condition, useful for back stretching and exercise. A nice freebie if you’re setting up a home gym or want help with stretching.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items in Beaverton tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.