undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Beaverton Right Now
Beaverton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to outdoor gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Red and White Canopy Tent
Item: Red and white striped canopy tent
Condition: Not stated
Location: Murray-Beard, Beaverton, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Red and white striped canopy tent with a metal frame, ideal for outdoor events, yard sales, or shade at kids’ games.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Baby Safety Gates
Item: Set of wooden baby safety gates
Condition: Not stated
Location: Murray-Beard, Beaverton, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of wooden baby safety gates with blue corner protectors. Helpful for blocking stairs or doorways to keep little ones safe.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Queen size bed frame (Cedar Hills Beaverton)
Item: Queen-size bed frame with solid wood headboard
Condition: Some cosmetic wear and tear
Location: Beaverton, Oregon (Cedar Hills area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Solid wood headboard with a built-in bookcase, fits a queen-size bed. The frame is already disassembled for easier pickup. There is some cosmetic wear and tear, but it has great potential for sanding, staining, or painting. Free to someone who can pick it up. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
Photos are available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Stamina Inversion Table
Item: Stamina inversion table
Condition: Good condition
Location: Stonegate, Beaverton, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Stamina inversion table in good condition, useful for back stretching and exercise. A nice freebie if you’re setting up a home gym or want help with stretching.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items in Beaverton tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.