Beaverton’s sportswear scene is buzzing, and a lot of the action is in product, planning, and merchandising. If you like mixing data, trends, and brand storytelling, these are worth a look.

Employer: HireTalent (for a global sportswear brand)

HireTalent (for a global sportswear brand) Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Contract – ~8 months

Salary: Not listed

Own consumer‑focused assortments for Kids Sportswear, blending trend insight with retail metrics. Good fit if you have 5+ years in apparel merchandising and enjoy cross‑functional work with product, planning, and brand teams.

Employer: Nike

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multi-season sales, revenue, and inventory plans for Kids sports footwear and work closely with global planning and finance teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in retail or planning, love retail math, and want a big-picture strategy role.

Employer: Cella (supporting a global athletic brand)

(supporting a global athletic brand) Location: On-site, Beaverton, OR (Mon–Fri)

Type: Contract – ~6 months

Salary: $56–$59/hour

Run the men’s streetwear essentials category end-to-end, from briefs and pricing to delivery, while guiding a supporting PLM. Great for someone with 5+ years in apparel product line management who’s strong in trend analysis and retail math.

Employer: Nike

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shape Women’s Jordan Streetwear by turning culture and sport insights into product lines. Best for candidates with 2+ years in apparel/footwear product creation who love women’s streetwear and want to work across design, merchandising, and operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.