Beaverton has a nice mix of entry-level and licensed healthcare roles right now, especially if you enjoy working directly with patients and kids.

Below are several local openings you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed—you’re paid for 40 hours of training, they cover your RBT certification, and you get early wage access, mental health support, and a clear growth path in behavioral health.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Not listed (behavior tech role; likely regular schedule)

Not listed (behavior tech role; likely regular schedule) Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Another center-based role doing ABA therapy with kids, with paid training, RBT certification covered, and fast hiring steps. Great fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, caregiving, or customer service and want a stable healthcare career.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Very similar training-focused autism specialist role with one-on-one work in a center setting. You’ll help kids build communication and daily living skills while logging data on a tablet and getting support from a BCBA.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on behavior tech role in a center, with no prior ABA experience required. You’ll stay active working with kids, get your CPR/First Aid and TB costs covered, and follow a structured path to grow in behavioral analysis.

Employer: TRITAL Care

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Internship / Travel PT-style role

Hours: 36 hours guaranteed, up to 40 hours/week

Outpatient ortho PT role that accepts new grads and first-time travelers (PTA not accepted). You’ll see about 12–14 patients per day with a target of 60 visits per week, all in one clinic (no floating).

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Beaverton are moving fast and often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.