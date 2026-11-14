undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Multiple Beaverton Healthcare Roles With Training & Growth
Beaverton has a nice mix of entry-level and licensed healthcare roles right now, especially if you enjoy working directly with patients and kids.
Below are several local openings you can scan quickly and apply to online.
Center-Based Child Autism Specialist - We Train You
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour
Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed—you’re paid for 40 hours of training, they cover your RBT certification, and you get early wage access, mental health support, and a clear growth path in behavioral health.
Center-Based Registered Behavior Technician
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Not listed (behavior tech role; likely regular schedule)
- Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour
Another center-based role doing ABA therapy with kids, with paid training, RBT certification covered, and fast hiring steps. Great fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, caregiving, or customer service and want a stable healthcare career.
Center-Based Child Autism Specialist - We Train You
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Not listed
- Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour
Very similar training-focused autism specialist role with one-on-one work in a center setting. You’ll help kids build communication and daily living skills while logging data on a tablet and getting support from a BCBA.
Center-Based Behavior Technician - Training Provided
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Not listed
- Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour
Hands-on behavior tech role in a center, with no prior ABA experience required. You’ll stay active working with kids, get your CPR/First Aid and TB costs covered, and follow a structured path to grow in behavioral analysis.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: TRITAL Care
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Internship / Travel PT-style role
- Hours: 36 hours guaranteed, up to 40 hours/week
Outpatient ortho PT role that accepts new grads and first-time travelers (PTA not accepted). You’ll see about 12–14 patients per day with a target of 60 visits per week, all in one clinic (no floating).
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Beaverton are moving fast and often have more than one opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.