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🍽️ Several Beaverton Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential
Beaverton’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring people who want steady hours and room to grow. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Server FT - The Springs at Murrayhill
- Employer: The Springs Living, LLC
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (no tips)
Serve residents in a senior living community with a calm, restaurant-style setup. Good fit if you like building relationships, keeping things tidy, and offering friendly, consistent service.
Line Cook (FT) - The Springs at Murrayhill
- Employer: The Springs Living, LLC
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday 11am–7pm
- Salary: Not listed
Cook from scratch for a senior community with a steady schedule and no late nights. Role comes with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and on-site perks like a gym and chiropractor visits.
General Manager
- Employer: Benihana
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes industry-leading pay with performance bonuses (up to 25% of base) + about $24K/year in monthly kicker bonuses
Lead a high-energy, full-service restaurant and oversee operations, staff, and financial performance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, dining discounts, and strong growth opportunities.
Shift Manager
- Employer: Not listed (quick-service restaurant)
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run shifts, coach team members, and keep the restaurant clean, safe, and on budget. Good step up if you already have food service experience and want leadership duties without jumping straight to GM.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Beaverton tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.