Beaverton’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring people who want steady hours and room to grow. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: The Springs Living, LLC

The Springs Living, LLC Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (no tips)

Serve residents in a senior living community with a calm, restaurant-style setup. Good fit if you like building relationships, keeping things tidy, and offering friendly, consistent service.

Employer: The Springs Living, LLC

The Springs Living, LLC Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday 11am–7pm

Salary: Not listed

Cook from scratch for a senior community with a steady schedule and no late nights. Role comes with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and on-site perks like a gym and chiropractor visits.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes industry-leading pay with performance bonuses (up to 25% of base) + about $24K/year in monthly kicker bonuses

Lead a high-energy, full-service restaurant and oversee operations, staff, and financial performance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, dining discounts, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: Not listed (quick-service restaurant)

Not listed (quick-service restaurant) Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run shifts, coach team members, and keep the restaurant clean, safe, and on budget. Good step up if you already have food service experience and want leadership duties without jumping straight to GM.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Beaverton tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.